Aer Lingus Defines Itself—and More Great European Campaigns

Repping Ireland, Finland and Germany

by Ads of the World November 16, 2026 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s some superior work that broke in recent weeks across Europe, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Aer Lingus, ‘The Irish Airline’

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Aer Lingus has a name problem in America. Lots of folks have no idea what it is, and “Lingus” can sound a little cheeky to U.S. ears. (For the record, it means “fleet” in Irish.) Enter Sharon Horgan, who meets with the brand team and offers a refreshingly blunt fix: Just call it “The Irish Airline.” Problem solved, with plenty of self-deprecating wit along the way. Read More

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Veke, ‘The Baltic Nudist Meetup’

Agency: Make it Simple

Not up for a weekend of Estonian nudity? Same. The couch is calling. Furniture brand Veke embraces JOMO, the joy of missing out, in a spot that hides its naked cast behind perfectly placed props, Austin Powers style. It’s aimed squarely at Finns, 75 percent of whom call themselves homebodies. Staying in never looked so comfy—or modest. Read More

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Schwarzwald Tourismus, ‘The Kelly Clock’

Agency: Saint Elmo’s

Kelly Clarkson wanted a songbird. The Black Forest has plenty. After a Brooklyn store’s mechanical bird mascot turned out not to be for sale, sparking a high-profile dispute, Schwarzwald Tourismus stepped in with a one-of-a-kind, hand-carved cuckoo clock that calls “Kel-ly” instead of “cuck-oo.” A mockumentary-style social series tracks the effort, and KC’s invited to pick it up in person. Read More