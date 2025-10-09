For Banned Books Week, a Library in Sweden Created an Unreadable Edition of 1984

It's a double-bound protest against censorship

by Amy Corr October 9, 2025

Banned or not, this edition of 1984 is positively unreadable.

The Dawit Isaak Library in Malmo, Sweden, and BBDO Nordics created the special copies of George Orwell’s dystopian nightmare for Banned Books Week.

The double-bound volumes—sealed shut on both sides—draw attention to the increase of book bans and censorship worldwide. (A few years ago, Rethink and Penguin Random House created an unburnable book of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Even Atwood herself couldn’t scorch the book.)

Twenty copies of this 1984 exist and were given to the likes of Nobel laureate Herta Müller; Jila Mossaed, a member of the Swedish Academy—the institution that selects the Nobel Prize in Literature; and Stephen King, a member of the banned book club.

The video below shows how the book was created:

“We wanted to create a symbol that would be integral to the library’s fight against censorship,” says Karan Nair, copywriter at BBDO Nordics. “We crafted the book to induce anxiety and anger first, followed by action—to speak out and read more.”

The library is circulating one of the copies among the 1,000 libraries and bookstores participating in Banned Books Week Sweden.

“When a book is banned, it becomes a closed world. By sealing one of the most influential works of literature ever written, we want to make censorship impossible to ignore,” adds Jasmina Dizdarevic Cordero of the Dawit Isaak Library.

CREDITS

Team Dawit Isaak Library

Anna Nystedt, Director of Communications

Saskia Moquist, Communicator

Jens Zingmark, Librarian

Jasmina Dizdarevic Cordero, Managing Director

Team BBDOKaran Nair, Copywriter

Oskar Ferm, Craft Director

Hanna Sandström, PR Specialist

Malin Wikberg, Executive Creative Director

Petter Dahlskog, Client Director

Aicha Aboubacar, Project Lead

Andreas Silverblad, Design Director

Linnea Nordström, PR Lead

Satany Doughouz,Graphic Designer

Emelie Eriksson,Graphic Designer

Linda Engström,Graphic Designer

Natalia Zieba,Junior Graphic Designer

Isabelle de Susini, Photographer

Rikard Rogeland, Cinematographer