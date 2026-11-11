Dear Jayde, How Do I Avoid Being Underpaid and Overworked?

Advice columnist Jayde Powell discusses the power of reciprocity, job description watchouts and knowing your worth

by Jayde I. Powell November 11, 2026 11:50 am 5 min read Share:

Hi Jayde,

I am just under two years into my digital marketing career, and for reasons I won’t delve into here, I am out of work and looking for a fresh opportunity.

Most entry-level and junior roles are extremely demanding and offer little pay for a lot of work.

A lot of employers are also looking for someone who can do it all and has tons of experience to back it up… in an entry-level role.

What’s your advice for applying for jobs? Should I ignore any that feel too ambitious, or simply too much? Or should I get my foot in the door and worry about defining my role and pay later down the line? And how do I know my worth?

I hope to hear your advice and learn about any experiences you had when starting out!

Many thanks,

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

First of all, let me just say — congratulations, in advance, on what’s to come! Although it may not feel like it, you are in a wonderful position right now: the position of someone who is ready to receive the right opportunity to help you get where you want to go next.

That said, here’s the tea. Companies are always looking to get more bang for their buck, so it’s not uncommon to see job posts, especially at the entry level, where they’re asking for the moon while seemingly only willing to provide a spacesuit to get you there.

However, that doesn’t mean you have to settle.

I’m a big believer in reciprocity — something I learned from one of my faves, Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Just like in our everyday relationships, we should be receiving just as much as we’re giving to our jobs. Before you jump into a new role or write off a potential opportunity altogether, think about what it is you desire most. Sure, a competitive salary and a solid healthcare plan are great, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. What else do you want?

Since you’re just shy of two years in, you may want to work under a leader who can show you the ropes and really help you strengthen your craft. Maybe you want to work for a company that offers tuition reimbursement or education credits so you can learn more about the industry outside of work. Or maybe you want a role with a transparent structure for promotions and upward mobility. You might even just want to work in a cool office with an endless supply of snacks and an on-site gym.

Funny enough, when I was fresh out of college, I wanted a role that wasn’t social media-related because I wanted new skills. So, I took a job as an account coordinator at an ad agency that served government clients. Did I love it? No, but it served its purpose: it helped me learn to communicate better with partners, my team, and clients, and more importantly, gave me a break from posting memes.

Whatever it is, the kind of experience you want to have at work should guide your decisions about what to apply for next.

After all, a single job description can never fully encompass the nuances and complexities of the role it’s designed to fill. Ultimately, you won’t know what the job really entails until you ask the right questions during the interview process. Try asking:

Why is this role open?

What does success look like in the first 90 days?

How big is the team I’d be supporting?

What team structure or resources are available to set someone up for success in this role?

The answers you get will help you decide whether the role is worth what they’re offering — especially when it comes to base compensation.

Want to know your worth? Research what other companies in similar industries are paying for the role, or ask peers who do similar work. Feel like you deserve an extra $12,000 a year? Ask for it. The worst they can say is “no.” Even then, you can always negotiate for extras, like a signing bonus, additional PTO, or a professional development stipend for conferences and industry events.

And when you land the job (manifesting this for you), you can establish boundaries to ensure you’re setting yourself up for success rather than burning out.

For example, if your manager asks you to do the work of two people, take note of the request. When review time comes around, highlight how your scope has expanded, show how you’ve managed it, and leverage that to position yourself for a raise. If they need you to build a quantum computer while developing a brand strategy from scratch, you can always ask them for the resources and headcount required to execute.

You have a lot more control over your career than you think. While job hunting can sometimes feel daunting, approach every application like you already know your worth — because you do.

Signed,

Jayde

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