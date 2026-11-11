Speech-to-Text Platform Deepgram Puts AI in Absurd Context

'Apps' or 'appetizers'... it's all good, right?

by David Gianatasio November 11, 2026 10:15 am 2 min read Share:

What does a heaping plate of deviled eggs have in common with creating an app?

Precious little. Which is the point. Because AI—or humans, for that matter—could misunderstand “app” as short for “appetizer” in a conversation. Are we talking about a snack or fresh tech?

Oh my. Can no one sort out the confusion?

Deepgram promises to do so, offering voice AI that understands context.

Mischief trucked a giant deviled egg installation into NYC and created eye-catching OOH to deliver the message.

“So much of AI today drops contextual nuance—intent, tone, meaning,” says Deepgram CMO Myra El-Bayoumi. Deepgram builds voice AI that gets that context. We had a lot of fun calling that out by putting these absurd double-meanings on display.”

“A.I. industry advertising can feel a little inside baseball,” says Mischief EVP of strategy Ed Gunn.

The agency sought to avoid this trap, eschewing the “stats + logo + buzzword + the word ‘human’” formula for an unexpectedly absurdist approach, he says.

“We loved Deepgram’s shared desire to simplify this. Focus on one thing—context—and make it funny. Treating developers like real people with senses of humor to drive curiosity, not just stats.”

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