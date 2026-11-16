Tyler Newman of Unfold on Marketers Running Up That Hill

'If we're not challenging the expected, we're not pushing creativity far enough'

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 16, 2026 9:00 am Share:

Tyler Newman | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

“The wave of creators making hugely successful feature films, like Curry Barker’s Obsession and Kane Parsons’ Backrooms, is shaping culture and our industry,” says Unfold’s Tyler Newman. “Nobody’s leaning into this as impressively as Blumhouse, who I get to collaborate with closely on the brand marketing side. There’s a lot Hollywood can learn from this approach.”

Tyler serves as VP of social and integrated marketing at the Los Angeles-based independent creative and integrated marketing agency that specializes in digital campaigns, social media and events for entertainment, gaming, sports and consumer brands.

An Emmy-winning documentary producer, his credits include HBO’s Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

We spent a few minutes with Tyler to learn about his background, inspirations and on always maintaining a sense of play.

What creative hill would you die on?

Coming from an agency perspective, our job is to constantly push boundaries. So, we should always have a creative hill to climb. If we’re not challenging the expected, we’re not pushing creativity far enough.

What meme or GIF sums up your creative process?

The Charlie Day Conspiracy Board. In entertainment marketing, especially social, we absorb such a high volume of information—whether from creative briefs, comment sections, trends or the news. There’s no avoiding this influx. So, keeping the chaos organized is key. And often, finding connections between seemingly disparate data points results in the best content. Even if sometimes we look crazy doing so.

What source of inspiration do you return to constantly?

There’s a quote from Mad Men that I often come back to. Don is giving advice. He says, “Peggy, just think about it. Deeply. Then forget it. And an idea will jump up in your face.” I have two dogs, so I usually walk at least two hours per day. It’s during those times that I often have my biggest breakthroughs and solve problems that I had been struggling through.

What newsletter, creator or account should everyone follow?

The podcast Opening Weekend: Selling Hollywood with Jim Fredrick. Shoutout to my Chapman professor, Jim Fredrick, who inspired me to pursue entertainment marketing. (And he won the Clios Impact award last year)!

What’s the last great book, article or video you consumed?

I’m a big Lance Oppenheim fan, and with his films Primetime and You Can See Everything having moments, I’d urge everyone to watch his 10-minute New York Times documentary, “The Happiest Guy in the World.” It’s a masterclass in short-form, introspective storytelling.

What’s your main strength as a creative person?

Always maintaining a sense of play—trying new things and expanding your imagination, but also employing a bit of game theory to the creative process. For example, understanding fan motivations, using data to anticipate behavior and knowing when to change the rules are all part of a process centered around play.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

Our work on DC Studios’ Lanterns for HBO Max. Early in the anticipation phase of our campaign, we realized our social approach wasn’t resonating the way we’d hoped. We adjusted our content and community engagement strategy to ensure core fans felt heard. Lanterns ultimately became DC Studios’ biggest series premiere on the platform and consistently trended No. 1 on X. I’m particularly proud of how our team responded and grateful to the flexibility of our partners at HBO. It’s a reminder that great social is about both your initial strategy as a willingness to pivot and listen to your audience.

Another project I’m incredibly proud of is our recently launched “Pass It On” campaign for Rakuten Viki, starring K-pop sensation LE SSERAFIM. We’re always looking for ways to connect brands with culture in ways that feel authentic. And this campaign brought together two passionate audiences: K-pop and K-drama fans. We handled creative development through execution. It was a great example of what can happen when strong creative, the right talent, and genuine fandom come together.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in advertising?

I loved being a camp counselor growing up, so I’d go back to that!

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

Rather than chasing the latest trends, brands can create more lasting value by investing in original content series. And when it comes to measuring social performance, follower count is just one piece of the pie. I like shares, sentiment and non-follower reach.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.