Audi's Cold-Sensitive DOOH Arrives in Time for Arctic Blast

These ads only appear when the temperature falls

by David Gianatasio January 23, 2026 9:15 am 1 min read Share:

It feels like some freakish Ice Age outside. Time to fire up the Quattro, switch on the heater full blast and keep our eyes peeled for the brand’s temperature-sensitive DOOH breaking across the U.K.

“Audi Quattro has always been about confidence in all conditions,” says Tony Moore, the carmaker’s U.K. head of marketing. “This campaign captures that in a way that feels refined and intuitive, allowing us to lean into a moment that already belongs to the brand and expressing it in a way that feels timely, relevant, and unmistakably Audi.”

Arriving just in time for a major cold snap, the work from BBH London and OMD touts all-wheel drive technology. The billboards’ thermometer only appears when the temp drops to 5 degrees Celsius.

“This idea comes from listening to what Audi drivers are already talking about,” says agency creative director Uche Ezugwu, creative director at BBH. “For them, the change in weather isn’t a warning—it’s a signal. Winter advertising usually turns the volume up. Our zag was turning it down.”

“By responding to the weather itself rather than dramatizing it, Audi feels present, assured and completely in control.”