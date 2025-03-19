Opossums Bedevil a Beleaguered Buyer in Pitch From Realtors

Uncommon demonstrates why you might skip the DIY

by Amy Corr March 19, 2025 5:00 am 1 min read Share:

Buying a home is an exciting time. But it can also be stressful when first-time buyers take on more work than they can manage. Uncommon New York developed a new strategic platform for The National Association of Realtors—”Right by You”—that explains why they matter via a comedy of errors buyers can avoid.

“Don’t DIY” features a couple searching for a new home. They could get a lender, hire inspectors, fill out piles of paperwork and develop a stress rash—or hire NAR to ease that strain. Which will they prefer?

The next ad shows a woman looking to secure space for a yoga studio. Prospective locations prove too big, too small, too noisy—and opossums come into play. Naturally, the NAR realtor finds a place that juuuust right.

Creative mentions NAR’s code of ethics, that places clients’ best interests first, along with protection and guidance that agents provide, even after a purchase has been made. The campaign will run on broadcast, streaming, and radio/audio platforms.