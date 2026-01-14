Todd Triplett of Movers+Shakers on Infusing Culture Into the Work From a Personal POV

Cultural curiosity is his 'secret sauce'

by Shahnaz Mahmud January 14, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Todd Triplett | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Todd is currently ECD at Movers+Shakers. He has developed and led globally-recognized campaigns for Apple, TikTok, IKEA, Beats By Dre, Revolt, Sprite and others. Earlier, he was the first global ECD at Known. Todd also led the creative lab at TikTok and served as the GCD of brand design for Beats. Outside of work, Todd advocates and speaks on behalf of multicultural inclusion in the U.S. national parks and forests and supports other environmental concerns.

We spent two minutes with Todd to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Todd, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I’m originally from the South Side of Chicago and I currently live in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

How you first realized you were creative.

I come from a creative family, so creativity was baked into my upbringing, especially by my mother, who encouraged my artistic pursuits.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

During high school, I was a graffiti artist. I channeled my creativity into business when I was introduced to Tom Burrell, founder of Burrell Communications. At the time, Burrell was the largest Black-owned agency in the world, with Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Ford as clients. There, I met Reginald “Reggieknow” Jolley, one of the most formative marketing geniuses that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. Between Tom and Reggie, I learned not only the business of being a creative, but also how to infuse culture and a personal POV into the work.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Gordon Parks has served as my most important creative inspiration. Through him, I learned to use my natural talents, skillset and POV to create work that speaks to and reflects not only culture, but larger societal issues.

In July, Polo and Ralph Lauren released its Oak Bluffs capsule collection in partnership with Morehouse College and Spelman College. The campaign was a master-class in cultural nuance, curiosity and respect. It infused the legacy of Oak Bluffs with the story of our nation’s historically Black colleges and universities. The work was released during the most active time on Martha’s Vineyard, leading to a deluge of organic social activity. The capsule collection sold out within minutes and was one of the most successful fashion launches of 2025.

Play

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

At TikTok, we developed Coca-Cola’s #ShareTheMagic, one of the most fulfilling projects I’ve worked on. At the time, TikTok was experiencing an attribution issue with its content creators. The solution that my team and I developed, in partnership with Havas, was at the intersection of culture, business and art—everything that I love. #ShareTheMagic gave proper attribution to the creatives behind several dance trends. This was Coke’s first campaign on the platform and is still one of the most successful, with over 11 billion views.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

This summer, Movers+Shakers began its partnership with Staples to reinvent the brand’s social presence and build a world around modern work culture. Our response was to bring back the iconic Easy Button, personifying “E.B.” as a thought leader and unhinged work bestie with its own podcast. The campaign aims to break preconceived notions about the brand and prove that Staples is a true partner for businesses and all their needs.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Cultural curiosity is my greatest creative strength. That has been my “secret-sauce,” informing a deep and rich knowledge of diverse experiences that I infuse into the work my team produces for our partners and clients.

Your biggest weakness.

I’ve spent years learning how to balance the pursuit of creative excellence, craft and artistry with the practical needs of the business. What once felt like a challenge has become a strength. I now take pride in creating work that not only shapes culture but also delivers measurable results.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

As a hiker and advocate for multicultural inclusion in our great national parks and forests, I often imagine I’d be a park ranger. I had the opportunity to work with NPS previously, and was able to speak with several of the rangers. They are real-life superheroes.

