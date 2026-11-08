The Real Deal: Daniel Bonder and Dave Brown Stake Their Claim With ImaginaryFriend

How a Papi Ranch 'Beefcase' brings the sizzle

by David Gianatasio November 8, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Daniel Bonder and David Brown

“Stop asking for a seat at the table. Build the table. Better yet, own a piece of the restaurant.”

ImaginaryFriend cofounder Daniel Bonder issues that challenge to entrepreneurial creatives everywhere, urging them to step up and chart their own course in a fast-shifting business environment.

Bonder, David Brown and Caroline Doyle launched the branding studio a year ago. Daniel and Dave serve as the startup’s CCOs. And their recent introduction of Papi Ranch—a premium steak delivery service—embodies their corporate vision.

“It is exactly the kind of creative partnership we started ImaginaryFriend for,” Bonder says. “We helped decide what this business should be, and we took equity (6 percent) because we believe in where it’s going. An idea becomes a business once there’s a brand behind it, and we’re here to make the imaginary real.”

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Daniel and Dave previously served as ECDs at Adam&EveDDB. Their work spans two decades; their respective portfolios include efforts for Netflix, Playstation, Samsung, Audi, TikTok and Unicef.

Muse chatted with the pair about the state of the industry and the challenges ahead.

What inspired you to start ImaginaryFriend?

Daniel: The nagging feeling there was a more creatively fulfilling way to build brands and partner with clients. And mergers. So many mergers.

Dave: To get out of meetings and back to the work.

How does ImaginaryFriend’s model reflect the changing creative landscape, and what are you hoping to achieve with it?

Daniel: We want to work directly with inspired founders to build brands, not just make advertising for them. Ultimately, the ambition is to grow our skills, experience and revenue alongside the businesses we help build. And to meet inspiring people along the way.

Dave: What Daniel said.

How has your lived experience shown up in your work?

Daniel: We’re launching a luxury DTC steak brand, and my cholesterol is through the roof. Coincidence?

Dave: I try not to take myself so seriously. Same for advertising.

Tell us about a project that sets you apart.

Dave: Papi already had something so many brands dream of, a cult following and an unforgettable experience. Our job was to take that feeling out of the dining room and into people’s homes without losing any of the magic. Every touchpoint had to feel this way and that’s exactly the work we want to keep doing. We take a cultural moment and build something durable enough to outlast it.

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What creative hill would you die on?

Daniel: You can’t fix it in post.

Dave: Done is not better than perfect.

If someone wrote a book about your career so far, what would the title be?

Daniel: Selling Out: The Highs and LOLS of a Brand Man

Dave: All-Nighter: The Story of an Art Director Before AI

What source of inspiration do you return to constantly?

Daniel: The driving scenes in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: 1969 Los Angeles with the radio on.

Dave: Shotdeck.

What’s an AI tool worth the hype?

Daniel: We have been both impressed and terrified by SeedDance.

Dave: Each is only as good as the person using it.

What non-advertising industry do you learn from?

Daniel: Venture Capital. A pure expression in betting big on the boldest idea.

Dave: Restaurants. Maniacally creative people working tirelessly to perfect their craft while trying to figure out how to sell it to the masses.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

Dave: This industry is drowning in hot takes. It certainly doesn’t need another one.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.