MX Group’s Allen Morgenstern Says B2B Teaches You Everything 'You Didn't Know You Needed to Know'

Creating work that impacts billion-dollar industries worldwide

by David Gianatasio November 16, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Allen Morgenstern | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Hey, MX Group GCD Allen Morgenstern, what’s the biggest misconception about the B2B space?

“That it’s the minor leagues. B2B is super interesting in that you deal with some unusual types of companies that matter a ton to our everyday lives.”

“It’s hard to sell a big idea for a product that your client is only selling to nine software companies, just like it’s hard to sell big ideas about candy bars,” he says. “The challenges and the opportunities are here and it’s still up to us to come up with the work.”

“I’ve been doing B2B for years, and it’s fascinating to learn about what these businesses are up to. Sophisticated financial products, industrial supply chains, the electrification of every machine invented—there’s always something you didn’t know you needed to know.”

Here, Allen—who held posts at FCB and Leo Burnett before joining MX in 2019—discusses his creative approach and offbeat work for enterprise software firm SEEBURGER.

Where did you grow up, where do you live now, and how do the two compare?

I grew up in St. Louis and I live in New York. It’s harder to find frozen custard in New York.

Was there an “a-ha” moment that made you realize what you wanted to do?

Is desperation a moment? Mine looked a lot like realizing this was the one industry where my personality was billable.

What is the best career advice you actually followed?

If you can stay cool and ask “what’s next?” when you lose the pitch or all your ideas are killed, you’ll play again. Also, be someone people like to work with. That one’s underrated.

What is a source of inspiration you return to constantly?

Finished work that shows what it took to get made. A music example would be Radiohead’s OK Computer or Smashing Pumpkins’ Gish or weirder stuff, like anything from Blanck Mass. You can hear how much work and sweat and drive it took for the music to exist. Then once they think it’s done, the convincing begins. When you feel that, anything feels possible.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

I’m proud of the team behind MX’s “Love Your Integration” spot, part of our campaign for SEEBURGER. It’s a good reason to have an office: we can bring in a falcon (Robert) and local improv talent—also Robert, but a human one.

Play

What’s overrated in marketing right now?

I checked in with Claude on this one:

Me: You are overrated, take responsibility for once in your life.

Claude: Fair enough — I’ll own my piece of it.

Me: You can do better than that.

Claude: Alright, alright—I’m overrated because half my value is novelty.

Me: Maybe closer to 60 percent.

Is there a mentor who helped you navigate the industry?

My early career mentor was “learning the hard way.” I didn’t have a natural ability for management or behaving in a way so people would want to work with me. And I was basically the exact opposite of a good manager when I first got that opportunity. But I was lucky enough to work with a lot of good people, and I slowly realized how to do things. For people who learn the hard way, I’d recommend the book Super Staying Power by Jason Seiden. If you don’t already behave like the stuff in there, start.

You have two minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

Creative pushback is like a fire alarm. It means something is off in the work but is often completely ignored. Creatives care about what gets made from compulsory instinct. No one else will care as much.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.