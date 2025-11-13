Kevin King of Synch Tank: Brands and Musicians Can Collaborate in Harmony

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 13, 2025

Kevin King | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Kevin is currently strategic partnerships director at Synch Tank, where he helped build companies from zero revenue to a nine-figure valuation. Previously, he played a role in the early growth of Chartmetric and has driven business development for Feed.fm and Scaeva Technologies, bringing licensed music and immersive audio IP to market.

We spent two minutes with Kevin to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Kevin, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew in Kinston, N.C., which is close to the coast of North Carolina. I currently live in Chicago.

Your earliest musical memory.

The band Boston—and their ’70s classic “More Than a Feeling.”

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Tame Impala, Far Caspian, Hendrix Frankenreiter, Chartreuse, Royal Otis, Racing Mount Pleasant

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

By far, Chartmetric for the past seven years. A timely platform that should have existed long before streaming and social media.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Scaeva’s PlaceBased Audio. The ability for any artist, big or small, to apply an audio signature based on their unique space, studio or venue.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

With the rise of AI, coupled with the millions of tracks readily available online, I believe humans are craving humanity more than ever. Superfans and the intimacy of live music is moving in the right direction.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

The band Everything, who I have been a fan of for nearly 30 years, for putting out new material after 20 years!

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

AppleTV’s The Studio. The originality, realness and personality of the show was remarkable.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Both of my kids, who are true artists.

Your favorite fictional character.

Forrest Gump, as many of my life experiences mirror his.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

Musicians can use data like Chartmetric to understand the brands that most align with their fanbases and highly index accordingly.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

Organically with musicians where there is like-minded alignment of both the artist’s fan base and the demographic profile of a brand.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Randy Reed. One of the first managers at Red Light Management.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Teaching, according to multiple sources, including my late mother, Jean King.

