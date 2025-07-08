Arica Kress of ESL FACEIT Group Works to Connect Fanbases Across the Globe

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 8, 2025

Arica Kress | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Arica serves as vice president of consumer marketing, publisher, sports and mobile games at ESL FACEIT Group. Arica has nearly 20 years of experience across sports, e-sports and entertainment. Earlier in her career, she spent 14 years with the Columbus Crew, where she led marketing and communications for the Major League Soccer club. She also helped launch MLS’s esports league.

We spent two minutes with Arica to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Arica, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in St. Clairsville, a small town in eastern Ohio. I now live in Columbus.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Watching the NBA with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics with my sister and playing basketball in the living room. It’s so refreshing that little girls now can grow up watching the WNBA, Women’s College Basketball and other professional sports leagues and aspire to be those players.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

I spent many years working for the Columbus Crew so that club will always have an important place in my heart. I also love being able to support the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Teams. I am looking forward to the United States hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026. It has also been great following the Indiana Fever over the last four years and seeing the rapid growth of the WNBA. It’s exciting to think of possibly having a WNBA team back in Ohio with the expansion bid by the Cleveland Rockers.

Favorite athlete(s).

Leo Messi, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Serena Willams, Larry Bird, Lisa Leslie, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Lebron James, Ali Krieger and Paige Bueckers.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Movie: A League of Their Own

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

The New Heights podcast with Ohio-natives Jason and Travis Kelce. Prior to that, I was an avid listener to Futbol With Grant Wahl. He passed away in 2023 and is dearly missed as a journalist and friend. There are a lot of great podcasts covering women’s sports, such as Attacking Third and The Women’s Game.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

EAFC (previously FIFA) is the game that I worked on first when I was at MLS helping to launch eMLS, so that is definitely one of my esports titles. It’s great to be able to support esports titles around the world such as Overwatch, Call of Duty, Pokemon Unite, Brawl Stars, Fortnite and Clash Royale.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

The digital marketing capabilities and department I was able to build out in a matter of years. We have worked with many of the top brands in gaming and esports as a result. I am thankful for our publishing partners that trust us with their brands and proud of the work we have done to connect communities and fanbases around the globe.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

The Unrivaled League is doing amazing work and setting the standard for women’s sports leagues. I love that it is player-founded and women-led.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports bring people together like nothing else. I love to see when a team or sport connects people with a common goal.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

I would likely still be in the marketing events space. I love being able to see my work come to fruition in a campaign or live event. I am also passionate about community involvement and supporting others. So working for a non-profit organization is something I could see myself doing.

