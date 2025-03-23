Taking a Full-Body Approach to Reaching Multicultural Communities

The biggest obstacle isn't change—it's paralysis

by David Johnson March 23, 2025 6:00 am 5 min read Share:

I see the current backlash in DEI stemming from a performative reaction to events in 2020. Back then, companies rushed to implement diversity initiatives. For a moment, it looked like real change was on the horizon.

Today, this appears to have been a knee-jerk reaction to relieve the pressure and discomfort of the times. The remorse wasn’t about true repair; it was about easing the pain of feeling bad. Soon thereafter, the discomfort fades, nothing is learned, and it’s back to business as usual.

Diversity. Equity. Inclusion. I believe in the power of those words. But my work has never been about fitting into the DEI box that institutions often checkmark. It’s about bridging brand intention into meaningful cultural connection. The real conversation transcends DEI panic. It’s about the undeniable necessity of authentically reaching evolving communities.

So, once the dust settles, what will this moment have cost us?

Getting on Track

According to Brookings Institute 2018 research results, by 2027, the most sought-after U.S. audience driving innovation and growth—ages 18-29—will be reflect the new reality that there is no longer a homogenous majority in this country. They will be the first adults experiencing most of their primary earning and spending years in a dominantly multicultural marketplace. This isn’t just a talking point—it’s a tectonic shift that’s been unfolding for years. Yet, we continue using outdated tools to engage an ever-evolving majority. Brands and agencies that fail to adapt culturally will lose the ability to build a real connection with growing, diverse communities.

The biggest obstacle isn’t change—it’s paralysis. Fear has crept into the process of reaching these growing communities. Brands are so focused on playing it safe that they’re losing the essence of creativity, community and culture. They fail in their ability to embrace a range of lived experiences.

I’ve seen firsthand what happens when we avoid what makes us uncomfortable. In college, I ran the 100- and 200-meter sprints for the track team. I loved upper-body training, so I put all my focus there, doing the bare minimum when it came to strengthening my foundation. The only consistent lower body strengthening I did was leg extensions. For the first part of the season, I was one of the fastest runners on the team. But as the season wore on, I’d injure my hamstrings. During the biggest race of my junior year—competing against the fastest sprinters in the country—I started off in the lead. And then, suddenly, a loud pop, like a clap. I knew instantly: my hamstring hadn’t just pulled—it had torn.

Later, the trainer explained why. By only strengthening the areas I was most comfortable with, I was putting my entire body at risk. The imbalance made injury inevitable.

The same rule holds for the business world. When brands avoid doing the work—real cultural fluency, deep engagement, genuine connection—it puts their entire foundation at risk. It may feel comfortable to stick to what’s easy, what’s familiar, what’s safe. But longterm success doesn’t come from avoiding challenges. It comes from building the strength to sustain deeper connections.

Steps for Moving Forward

Just like training for a race, building such connections takes a full-body approach. Brands need to strengthen all the right muscles—not just the ones that feel familiar.

Here’s how to start:

Prioritize lived experience. Go beyond market research. Build teams, partnerships and creative processes that include people with firsthand cultural and community insights. Real connection happens when strategy is informed by those who actually live the reality brands are trying to engage.

Identify your blind spots. Don’t assume you already know what works. Treat cultural engagement like a dynamic process—test, learn, refine. Bring in experts and stay open to adjusting course as new insights emerge.

Create space for real listening. Don’t just broadcast messages, build in mechanisms for dialogue. Whether through community partnerships, ongoing feedback loops or direct engagement, brands that listen (rather than dictate) build the trust and authenticity needed to sustain long-term growth.

A Call to Action

Right now, fear is setting the tone—entrenched concerns that there isn’t enough work, money or space for everyone. But it’s important to remind ourselves that fear and scarcity have never led to long-term growth. What if we saw different perspectives as fuel for creativity, innovation and deeper connection? What if cultural fluency was a superpower, not a burden or a checkbox? What if the intention actually led to real human interaction?

Brands need to move beyond the illusion of safety. They must delve into real, lasting engagement with the communities shaping culture. By making space for community-driven insights and lived experiences, brands can build relationships that create real, lasting impact.

If brands lose their connection to real communities, what do they have left?