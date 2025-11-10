Mando Asks the Deep Deodorant Questions

Surreal stylings? Smells like a winner!

by David Gianatasio November 10, 2025 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

“The scent won’t stop you stinkin’—

It’s like bringing potpourri to a body-odor fight.

Some men, they mask their problems

But a manly man gets the job done right.”

Wise words from the :90 below, accompanied by a kicky country-rock anthem, courtesy of men’s deodorant brand Mando.

Set at a sweaty construction site, this one reeks of campy, beefcake bizarro. And I mean that as a compliment. Probably.

Developed by Mirimar and director Jasper Cable-Alexander, the spot delivers on multiple levels. In fact, at one point, the narrative drops underground for some reason.

There’s great jokey energy, with a silly song by South Music & Sound composers Matt Drenik and Todd Schnitzer driving the story.

“Like if your engine’s rattlin’—

Don’t just turn the song up.

Cuz even though the singin’s louder,

Your engine’s still f*ed up.”

We can sniff out metaphors a mile away. Classy!

“The work speaks to men dissatisfied with their deodorant options, who want something that really works rather than simply keeps up the cycle of masking and avoidance,” a Mando rep says. “Our anti-hero comes to face problems head on, using the right tool for the job, and tackling life without compromise.”

Good for him! (Don’t forget to shower once in a while, too.)

Along with video, social, OOH and digital provide support.