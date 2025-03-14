Thunderbolts, The Last of Us and More of the Best New Hollywood Trailers

With Hacks, Mid-Century Modern x The Woman in the Yard

by Wendy Schwartz March 14, 2025

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

The Woman in the Yard

Universal Pictures

Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones

The gentle opening music lulls our senses as we watch a mom (Danielle Deadwyler) and her kids laughing over breakfast. The rug-pull begins when the son spies a weirdly-veiled woman in their front yard. Soon, the horror slices through with rhythmic breathing and frightening imagery. Do not see this film alone in theaters Mach 28

The Last Of Us, Season 2

Max Original

Trailer Agency: Create

This offers a masterclass in sound editing. It begins with the show’s theme gently pulling us back into a unique world. As the music turns darker we see all the monsters Ellie (Bella Ramsay) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) must face to survive. Nirvana’s “You Know You’re Right” plays under scenes of gunplay and explosions, building a sense of danger and intensity. Returns to Max on April 13.

Mid-Century Modern

Hulu

Trailer Agency: Seismic

Three best friends, all gay and single, decide to live together in Palm Springs. For a comedy trailer to work, it’s all about the jokes, and this one delivers, multiple times. Of note : Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham “interviewing” a potential housekeeper by watching him do push-ups with “What a Man” playing underneath. This hilarious series hits Hulu on March 28.

Thunderbolts

Walt Disney Company / Marvel Entertainment

Trailer Agency: X/AV

Antiheroes embark on a dangerous mission. I was hooked the second the techno beat started in this star-studded, zany-ass Marvel trailer. Sometimes less is more—with scant dialogue, a killer music track and great physical comedy. In theaters May 2.

Hacks, Season 4

Max Original

Trailer Agency: Bond

Debra (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) are back with a vengeance. The right music cue can make a trailer sing, and that happens here with Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.” The track perfectly captures the state of a fractured friendship. Plus, Debra’s physical comedy is brilliant. The comediennes face off on Max April 10.

