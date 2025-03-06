YSL Beauty Flips the Script to Warn About Intimacy Abuse

Something's not quite right

by David Gianatasio March 6, 2025 8:00 am 2 min read

Intrusion. Stalking. Jealousy. Manipulation. Isolation.

These are not the building blocks of a healthy relationship. Yet, such notions inform a couple’s increasingly ominous “love story” from YSL Beauty and director Léa Ceheivi.

Ultimately, the troubling terms flash across the screen, shattering the film’s veneer of glamor and romance.

One partner’s become insecure and angry. His penchant for psychological abuse and potential for violence—subtly suggested at first—rises in every frame.

“This campaign is a global call to action to recognize the signs of abuse,” says YSL international manager Stephan Bezy. “Understanding that it often comes with warning signs and that it can take many forms is critical for prevention.”

Here, inverting luxe advertising tropes proves especially effective. By weaving sensuous and ominous imagery, the set-up feels a tad off from the start. The couple appears happy. Yet something’s just not right.

There’s no screaming blow-up or physical attack. But high tension hovers like a knife over the embraces, party scenes and late-night walks by the Seine.

“We’re trying to challenge harmful narratives, raise awareness and shift perceptions about abusive relationships,” says Manon Ergin, YSL’s global comms and image director. “Our aim is to create a ripple effect that extends beyond traditional advertising campaigns and drives meaningful change on a global scale.”

The work backs YSL’s support for nonprofits battling intimate partner abuse.