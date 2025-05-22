Tyla Debuts 'Bliss' Track in a Sunny Spot for Coca-Cola

Rarely has a Coke commercial played so very much exactly like ... a Coke commercial

by David Gianatasio May 22, 2025

Coca-Cola’s latest Gen Z-focused commercial feels exactly like … a Gen Z-focused commercial from Coca-Cola.

Young people unplug from their digital slog for a road trip. Grammy winner Tyla rides by and debuts her latest single, “Bliss.” The late-teen/twenty-somethings gawk and gape, icy cold Cokes in hand.

So, the tone is tongue in cheek? Self-aware? Refreshingly straightforward? Represents the smart use of a trendy celeb? Feels a tad too on the nose? Almost like they tweaked AI prompts for the safest-sunniest storyline possible?

Frankly, the spot plays like a bit of each, courtesy of WPP Open X (Ogilvy, VML and Publicis).

At one point, the look on that lead actress’ face seems to say: It’s Tyla! Holy freaking cow, we’re in a Coke ad!

Maybe they should’ve leaned into the irony and meta vibes a tad more? Ah well, we’re snarky by nature, and not in the demo. The spot does it’s job, and the happy-happy visuals—with direction by Megaforce—certainly … pop.

“We’re encouraging a new generation to slow down and truly enjoy the moment this summer—something as simple as sharing a Coca-Cola can become unforgettable,” says Sue Lynne Cha, the brand’s VP of marketing N.A. “Tyla brings a vivacious energy, helping us connect with the next generation in an authentic, joyful way.”

The campaign unfurls this week across TV, digital, streaming and social platforms. It follows the recent reboot of “Share a Coke,” with names-on-bottles for a new generation.