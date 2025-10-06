Advertising

General Mills Tries Goofy Spoofs of Reality Shows

On 'Snack Island,' a salty-crunch time's in store for all

by David Gianatasio
October 6, 2025
11:00 am
1 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

We need another brand-boosting reality-show spoof about as much as we need another actual reality show.

But that didn’t stop General Mills from sailing to “Snack Island” as part of a broader campaign that turns on familiar sketch comedy tropes.

Below, actors play personified GM treats, delivering quips amid ridiculous romantic entanglements in the so-bad-it’s-good tradition:

Reality shows (and, frankly, most sketch comedy offerings) are lowest-common denominator fare these days. General Mills’ approach clearly captures that vibe in a play for mass appeal.

Still, at more than 6 minutes, it feels less than … snackable.

Upcoming, we’re told, are riffs on home-renovation and business series plus a dippy dive into our cultural obsession with AI.

The work highlights Totino’s Pizza Rolls, Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, Nature Valley, Chex Mix, Dunkaroos and more, “giving smaller brands a chance to share the stage with fan favorites” per campaign materials.

Deadpan Media—led by writer Judah Miller and producer Alex Panagos—developed the push.

author avatar
David Gianatasio
See Full Bio
Tags
General Mills
Author Photo
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

Read more...