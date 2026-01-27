Don't Cry, Emma Stone. You're in a Squarespace Super Bowl Ad

2nd Big Game entry from director Yorgos Lanthimos

by David Gianatasio January 27, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read

Emma Stone seems upset in the teaser for Squarespace’s Super Bowl commercial. She fights to hold back tears in this noir-ish clip:

Why so sad? Maybe she heard Chazmo’s back for Totino’s in a 10-minute musical. Never fear, Emma, that freaky mascot won’t appear in the Big Game this year.

Developed in-house, Squarespace’s spot, dubbed”Unavailable,” was directed by A-lister Yorgos Lanthimos. He also lensed Grubub’s SB entry.

Lanthimos and Stone have collaborated before, most notably on Poor Things (for which she won an Oscar) and the more recent Bugonia (which could net her a second statuette).