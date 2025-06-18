Creative Collective AI or Die Joins Forces With Modern Logic Studio

It's generative storytelling or bust for this trio

by Christine Champagne June 18, 2025 9:00 am

AI or Die—the creative collective behind the mock movie trailer “Karen: Unleashed” and AI or Die: The First 100% AI Sketch Comedy Show—has signed with L.A.-based animation and VFX studio Modern Logic for content creation.

Here, AI or Die creators Boey, Bengt Tibert and Mind Wank answer a few questions about how they work together and projects they’d like to do in the ad space.

MUSE: Why did you gravitate toward each other as collaborators, and what are the benefits of pooling your talents?

AI or Die: We formed in June 2024, drawn together by a shared sense of humor and complementary skills. Although we each have our own specialties, we also each do everything: prompting, image creation, AI cinematography, dialogue and story writing, visual effects, editing and sound mixing. This allows us to maintain round-the-clock production while subjecting every idea to multiple viewpoints. The result is faster iteration and higher-quality work.

Was your name at all inspired by Funny or Die, or not so much?

Partly. It is a nod to many things including Funny or Die. It also invokes two broader ideas: the “adapt-or-die” ultimatum facing creative industries today and the existential tenor of contemporary AI discourse. The name lets us signal both our sense of humor and the urgency we see in AI-driven storytelling.

People in advertising love titles. So, are you directors, prompters, vice presidents, senior vice presidents? All of these things and more?

We are writers, producers, directors, editors, animators, prompters, generators and much more. But the old titles don’t exactly fit our model. It’s best to think of us as an AI-native production studio. Unlike traditional filmmaking, which is in series—script, shoot, post production—the beauty of AI is that you’re able to work in parallel. While one of us is generating images, another is making a rough edit, and the third is finessing dialogue—often on the same scene. We can loop back, overhaul ideas or swap out portions at any point. The different parts of production converse with each other in a way that is completely unlike traditional filmmaking.

One of the YouTube commenters on the Karen: Unleashed trailer wrote, “I would unironically watch this in theaters.” Is it possible that you might expand this trailer into a feature film?

We’re currently in early-stage meetings about expanding this trailer into a feature film. We would not be surprised if this becomes a reality within the next year or so.

Why did you decide to sign with Modern Logic, and what kind of work are you interested in doing in the ad space? Any dream clients?

We signed with Modern Logic because their previous work as Lord Danger is an example of what advertising ought to be: consistently weird, interesting, funny and outside-the-box. For instance, Mike Diva and the classic Halo Top ice cream commercial. As for dream clients, we love working with those who value our sensibility and want to make artistic commercials that are funny.

Do you find agencies/brands are eager to use AI?

The creative possibilities and the economics of using AI are increasingly undeniable. It’s AI or Die.

It seems like there is a new development in the world of AI every day. How do you keep up with everything that’s happening?

Honestly, staying current with new tools is a full-time job. I don’t think anyone who doesn’t love doing this is going to be willing to keep up with the new models. It’s hectic, but creatively energizing—make anything, change everything, anytime, anywhere in the world. The future is yours.