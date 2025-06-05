CeraVe Stunt: GOAT Mascot, Cheerleaders Surprise Pharmacy Shoppers

Sarah V. steps out among her fans

by Amy Corr June 5, 2025 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

CeraVe is back where it all began—a pharmacy—to surprise and prank fans of the brand with some hidden camera antics. For this campaign, Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine and TikToker Jake Shane take the helm.

The “Fan Pharmacy” was located in L.A. Once a customer picked up a CerVe product, the wall opened up to reveal cheerleaders, mascot Sarah V., and positive affirmations from doctors: “Look at you, restoring your skin barrier!”

CeraVe consistently garners pharmacists’ recommendations, so “the brand wanted to honor and highlight its medical roots,” says Jasteena Gill, SVP of marketing. “‘Fan Pharmacy’ is a full circle moment that gives back to the fans that GOATed the brand.”

The push was created by WPP Onefluence, led by Ogilvy PR N.A., with production support from Hogarth Studios and Magna Studios.

“It was a hidden camera shoot, so unexpected things happen all the time,” Cha Spruce, ECD of earned media at Ogilvy, tells Muse. “One of the shoppers came in and asked all about the moisturizer and seemed super interested, but left without ever picking it up off the shelf. One woman basically dove behind a shelf in pure terror when the curtain dropped.”

“People have been showing a lot of love for Sarah V,” adds Gill. “She is a really fun way to bring our brand love to life.”