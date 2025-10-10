Indeed's Giant Resumes Top Our 5 Ads of the Week

Nice job of work by the employment service

Week’s Best: Indeed Has Fun With Its AI Search Agent

A fun romp with job applicants dressed as giant resumes. Plus: a cuddly cow, impressive miniatures, XXXXL business attire and all manner of (mostly) practical effects. The work touts Indeed’s AI search tool called Career Scout. From 72andSunny. The hiring manager literally hurling curveballs at hopefuls’ heads ranks among many highlights.

LeBron Riffs on His Own Legend for Hennessy

This ad spawned a frivolous lawsuit. So … it can’t be all bad? From W+K Amsterdam. King James sends up his famous “Decision” video from 15 years ago. Polarizing for sure, but it generated tons of press.

PNC Bank to NFTs: Don’t Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out

Ha, ha—NFTs suck! So do freaky “collectibles” that turn out to be worthless in the end. Arnold Worldwide delivers the funny with the year’s best brand-boosting cyber banana so far. Will there be others? We sincerely hope so.

This Intricate Ad for Greenfield Meat Was Shot in a Single Take

No Fixed Address made this ad “The Hard Way,” mirroring Greenfield’s commitment to quality. It’s pretty darn impressive, especially when you take the down-on-the-farm musical element into consideration.

Spotify Spins “Tunetorials,” Turns Media-Buying Into Catchy Pop Songs

FCB N.Y. spins a sequel to last year’s much lauded “Spreadbeats.” This time, media-buying tips form the basis for songs and music videos.