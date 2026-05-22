MB Gambke of Barstool Sports on the 'Internet Invitational,' Dunkin' and More

Her playbook keeps expanding

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 22, 2026 8:00 am Share:

MB Gambke | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

For Barstool, M.B. oversees brand partnerships across content, experiences and events. During her eight years with the company, she has helped shape initiatives with DraftKings, BodyArmor, High Noon and Chevrolet. She also played a key role in launching Pink Whitney. Earlier in her career, MB worked in sponsorship strategy and activation at SJX Partners (now part of Wasserman), supporting the PGA of America, U.S. Open Tennis, Little League Baseball and Cirque du Soleil.

We spent two minutes with MB to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

MB, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Westchester, N.Y. and currently live in NYC.

What is your earliest sports memory?

The 1996 Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day between Navy and Cal. I remember going to mass with the team, meeting some of the players and then watching Navy’s backup QB pull off 4th quarter heroics for the win. My grandpa played center at Navy (Class of ’51), and my grandma worked for the team, so they were very connected to Navy football when I was growing up.

Who are your favorite athlete(s)?

My all-time favorites are Derek Jeter, Chipper Jones, Brett Gardner, Eli Manning and Victor Cruz. My favorite active athletes are William Nylander, Joe Burrow and Justin Thomas. I’m also very excited for the future of the Giants with Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Miracle is not just my favorite sports movie, but my favorite movie of all-time. When DVDs were still a thing, it was the only one I owned for a while. So, I’ve probably seen it 500 times. My favorite sports TV show is Friday Night Lights. Texas Forever!

What is a recent project you’ve been part of that you’re proud of?

The “Internet Invitational.” It was truly all hands on deck for Barstool, and it was very cool to be able to collaborate with the Bob Does Sports team. Not just anyone could have pulled off what our collective team did: 48 internet golf personalities all battling for a million dollars, released to fans as a 6-episode series that blended competitive golf with reality TV-style drama. It’s also been a longtime dream of mine to execute a drive-thru activation for a brand within Barstool programming, and Dunkin’ was the perfect partner. What our teams created together—a golf cart drive-thru on the course—was awesome.

Can you share someone else’s recent work that you admire?

There are three partnerships that stand out. First is the “Pop-Tarts Bowl.” With the broadcasters getting in the mix and players and coaches literally eating life-size Pop-Tarts, they’ve reset the bar and completely reinvented bowl games. Second is the Lego and F1 partnership—seeing drivers try to race full-size replica Lego F1 cars during the Miami Grand Prix parade was iconic. Lastly, the Leafs having milk as a sponsor—through the the Dairy Farmers of Ontario—with Oreo as their helmet sponsor is the perfect combo. You don’t often see two separate partners paired so strategically—but what could be better than milk and cookies?

What can sports do that nothing else can?

Sports brings so many different types of people together. Where you are from, what you do or what your background is doesn’t matter. What matters is rooting for the same team—and against a rival! There’s no better feeling than celebrating a big W with a stadium full of total strangers.

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in the sports space?

I was an engineering major in college, so I’d like to think I’d be doing something in tech. That said, I’m obsessed with brands—creating them, building them—so I’d likely still be in the marketing space. And if all else failed, I think I’d make a pretty decent chief stew on a yacht.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.